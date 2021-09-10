Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $36.83 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.