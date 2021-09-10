Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,213.4% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,121,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,860,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,724 shares of company stock worth $103,690. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

