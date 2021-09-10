Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

