Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFM. Stephens increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

SAFM stock opened at $188.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average is $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.73 and a 1 year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

