Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ALLETE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALE opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

