Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $1,674,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 367,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,015 and have sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

