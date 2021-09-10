MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down to $29.81

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.81, but opened at $28.91. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 165 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

