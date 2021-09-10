Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Trading Down 1.8%

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) shares traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 841.20 ($10.99) and last traded at GBX 853 ($11.14). 1,045,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 278,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 869 ($11.35).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 840.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 796.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £626.43 million and a P/E ratio of -61.81.

In related news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.87), for a total value of £25,367.68 ($33,143.04).

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

