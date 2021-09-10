National Bank Financial Comments on TFI International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.95 price objective on the stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.