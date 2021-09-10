National Bank Financial Downgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) to Sector Perform

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$97.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.80.

AEM stock traded down C$1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$70.60. 94,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,935. The company has a market cap of C$17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

