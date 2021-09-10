National Bank Financial Increases Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGAU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.24.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,438,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

