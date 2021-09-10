National Bankshares Lowers First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$18.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.80.

TSE FR traded down C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$15.59. 216,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,242. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.24. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,800. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,640.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

