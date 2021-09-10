National Bankshares Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$36.50

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$36.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $19.18. 18,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.95.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

