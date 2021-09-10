National Bankshares Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.54.

T stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.11. The company has a market cap of C$40.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.53.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

