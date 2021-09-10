National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 19,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

