National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million.

National Beverage stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. National Beverage has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

