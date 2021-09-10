nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.09 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.69.

nCino stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,777. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.89.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $720,568.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,338 shares in the company, valued at $47,075,595.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,726 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

