NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $503.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.92. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 525.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 761,781 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 685,940 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at about $3,663,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

