Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $625.00 by Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $625.00 price target from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $597.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $539.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.