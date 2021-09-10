Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Tops $508.77 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $508.77 million and $15.49 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 513,356,399 coins and its circulating supply is 513,355,817 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

