New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EDU opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

