New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.38 Million Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Domtar worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth about $129,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:UFS opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.87. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

