New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Accolade worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Accolade by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,813 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Accolade by 134.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 58.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after purchasing an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Accolade stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.68. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

