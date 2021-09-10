New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 882 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of SM Energy worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SM Energy by 481.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 244,514 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SM Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

