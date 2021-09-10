New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 535,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.09 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

