New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,715 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,715 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Marten Transport worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

MRTN stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

