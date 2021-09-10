New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $2.27 Million Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 307.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,428 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 171,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 220.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 3.93. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

