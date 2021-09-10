New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI opened at $128.21 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $135.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

