Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Lowered to C$99.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.96.

TSE:NGT traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,892. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$68.76 and a twelve month high of C$90.94.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

