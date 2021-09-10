Newport Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,161 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Teleflex worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $385.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.