Newport Trust Co Sells 19,367 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Newport Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of Montreal worth $138,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

BMO opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

