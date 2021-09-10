Newport Trust Co Sells 23,383 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 674,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,383 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $66,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $103.34 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

