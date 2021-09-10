Newport Trust Co Sells 64,289 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,289 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up approximately 0.6% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $235,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $217.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.67. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $169.15 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

