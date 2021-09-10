Newport Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,102,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,109 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up about 2.7% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 2.68% of Sempra Energy worth $1,073,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,087,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

SRE stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average of $133.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

