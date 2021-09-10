Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.58. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 620 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

