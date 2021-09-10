NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,998 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after buying an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $88,810,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

NYSE NEE opened at $85.84 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.