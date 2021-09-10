NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post sales of $354.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.80 million and the highest is $445.36 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $240.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.55. 2,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,932. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

