NFTify 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38,189.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTify has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $945,884.19 and $38,189.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00063922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00124755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.60 or 0.00180195 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,491.42 or 0.99464169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.49 or 0.07029763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.15 or 0.00849863 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

