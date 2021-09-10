Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCBS. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

