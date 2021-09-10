NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.21. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NIKE stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.68. 103,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,215. The stock has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.72 and its 200 day moving average is $145.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.