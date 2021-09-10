NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.69. The company had a trading volume of 139,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,215. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

