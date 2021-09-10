Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 217,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNW opened at $75.54 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

