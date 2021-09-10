Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gap were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,541 shares of company stock worth $4,510,725. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPS stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, August 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

