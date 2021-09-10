Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.