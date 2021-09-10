Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at $1,774,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

CBU stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

