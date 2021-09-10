Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after acquiring an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

