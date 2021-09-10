NN Group’s (NNGRY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,803. NN Group has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

