Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €5.05 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.24 ($6.16).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.