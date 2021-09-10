Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,200 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Gladstone Land worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $515,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $8,278,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $880,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of LAND opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.44, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

