Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,713 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter worth $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 73.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock opened at $337.34 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.88.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,967,526.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $162,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,553,149 shares in the company, valued at $566,899,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,725 shares of company stock worth $54,608,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

